BARCELONA Sevilla beat Elche 2-0 with second-half goals from Carlos Bacca and Kevin Gameiro to move up to second in La Liga while Tiago got the opener in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win over Espanyol on Sunday.

Deportivo la Coruna moved off the bottom of the table after Toche sealed a 3-0 win to dent Valencia's bright start to the season.

Bacca finally ended the resistance from Elche when he knocked in a rebound on the hour after a save by goalkeeper Manu Herrera from a Gerard Deulofeu shot.

As Elche pushed forward to get back into the game, the lively Denis Suarez broke down the left and crossed for Gameiro to head home.

Sevilla have 19 points from eight games, a point more than Real Madrid who beat Levante 5-0 on Saturday. Barcelona lead the standings on 22 points following their 3-0 victory over Eibar.

Valencia slipped to fourth, level with Atletico on 17 points.

Atletico's Tiago leapt well to steer Gabi's cross into the top corner before the break against Espanyol and substitute Mario Suarez scored from close range in the 71st minute.

Antoine Griezmann could have given them a more resounding win five minutes from the end but his shot came back off the outside of the post with keeper Kiko Casilla beaten.

Diego Simeone's side have been seeking to get back on track and show the consistency that saw them win the championship but they have lacked the solidity in defence of last season.

On Sunday they managed to keep a clean sheet following a 3-1 defeat at Valencia before the international break.

"I think the team did what it had to do and was in control," Simeone told a new conference.

"We were playing in the opposition half with Raul (Garcia) and (Mario) Mandzukic in attack finding space as did Juanfran and Arda (Turan) on the wings.

"We were patient and the goal came. In the second half we were even more dominant."

Deportivo took the lead against Valencia with a scrappy own-goal from a corner after the ball first came off Shkodran Mustafi and then Jose Gaya on the line.

Just before halftime a long punt downfield by Deportivo goalkeeper Fabricio found its way to Lucas Perez who finished clinically with an angled drive for their second.

Toche then ran clear 10 minutes from time and slotted past keeper Yoel Rodriguez to wrap up a victory that moves Deportivo up to 15th in the 20-team standings.

“It was a bad day, a very bad day, but that is not to say anything against the effort of the players,” Valencia coach Nuno Espirito Santo told a news conference.

“When you look to get back into the game having gone behind you have to take risks and it can happen what took place.

“After a game like that you need to sit down, work hard and try to be more solid.”

