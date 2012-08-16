MADRID Aug 16 Atletico Madrid will be without full back Juanfran for their La Liga opener at Levante this weekend after he twisted knee ligaments in Spain's 2-1 friendly win in Puerto Rico, the club said on Thursday.

Juanfran had to be substituted in the first half on Wednesday as the world and European champions, playing their first game since beating Italy in the Euro 2012 final, cruised to victory with goals from Santi Cazorla and Cesc Fabregas.

Europa League winners Atletico face last season's surprise sixth-placed finishers Levante in La Liga on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's side take on Champions League winners Chelsea in the European Super Cup in Monaco on Aug. 31. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)