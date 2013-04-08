Atletico Madrid's Radamel Falcao (C) tries to kick the ball between Getafe's Albert Lopo (L) and Juan Valera during their Spanish first division soccer match at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, near Madrid, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Atletico Madrid slipped three points behind second-placed champions Real when they had two players sent off and were held to a 0-0 draw at Getafe in La Liga on Sunday.

In a poor quality game littered with fouls and cards, Colombia striker Radamel Falcao had Atletico's best chance just after the hour but his low shot was well saved by Madrid-based Getafe's goalkeeper Jordi Codina.

Atletico midfielder Mario Suarez picked up a second yellow card in the 73rd minute for a handball and neither side was able to breach the other's defence before centre back Diego Godin was dismissed late on after a second booking for a high elbow.

Atletico, who have only won one of their last 11 Madrid derbies as the away side, have 62 points with eight games left, with Real on 65 after their 5-1 win at home to Levante on Saturday.

Real Sociedad, 4-2 winners at home to Malaga on Saturday, are 11 points behind Atletico in fourth.

European qualification hopefuls Getafe are eighth, level on 44 points with ninth-placed Rayo Vallecano, who won 2-0 at Celta Vigo in the earlier kickoff.

Getafe and Rayo are two points behind seventh-placed Valencia, who can climb above Malaga and Real Betis into fifth with a win at home to Real Valladolid later on Sunday.

Resurgent Espanyol moved up to 11th after they recorded a 2-0 win at Osasuna.

Leaders Barcelona maintained their 13-point advantage over Real with a 5-0 drubbing of bottom side Real Mallorca on Saturday as they close in on a fourth title in five years.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)