MADRID Atletico Madrid have moved to strengthen their forward line for next season following the exit of Mario Mandzukic by agreeing to buy Colombia striker Jackson Martinez from Porto.

Martinez, 28, had a contract with the Portuguese club until the end of the 2016-17 season and Atletico agreed to pay his buyout clause worth 35 million euros ($39 million), Porto said on their website (www.fcporto.pt).

Diego Simeone's side, who are yet to confirm the deal, were in the market for a striker after they sold Croatia international Mandzukic to Italian champions Juventus.

Simeone is looking to rebuild after Atletico failed to reach the heights of 2013-14, when they won their first La Liga title in 18 years and came close to beating Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Martinez graduated from the Independiente Medellin youth academy to the first team before joining Mexico's Chiapas Jaguares in January 2010 and then moving to Porto in 2012.

A versatile player who is adept at shooting with either foot and is strong in the air, he was the leading scorer in Portugal's top flight in each of his three seasons, scoring 26 goals in 2012-13, 20 in 2013-14 and 21 in 2014-15. He played 136 official matches overall and scored 92 goals.

Martinez featured for Colombia at the Copa America currently being played in Chile and started in Friday's quarter-final defeat on penalties to Argentina in the absence of the suspended Carlos Bacca.

($1 = 0.8970 euros)

