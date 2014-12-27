MADRID Dec 27 Atletico Madrid are close to tying up a deal for Spain forward Fernando Torres to return to his boyhood club on loan from Chelsea, assistant coach German Burgos said on Saturday.

Torres, 30, joined AC Milan on a two-year loan in August but has yet to rediscover his form and has only managed one goal in 10 Serie A appearances.

"It (the Torres deal) is on the verge of completion and we are waiting for things to firm up," Burgos was quoted as saying in Spanish media.

"He will be a very important reinforcement for the second half of the season," added Diego Simeone's number two.

"We will get the best out of him, the same as everyone, and he knows where he is coming to."

Atletico's Italy winger Alessio Cerci will move to Milan on loan as part of the deal, which will run until the end of the 2015-16 season, Spanish media reported.

Cerci said on his Facebook page on Saturday he had not yet signed with another club.

"I am an Atletico Madrid player and together with the club I am considering the best solution for both," he added. "I think that is right and normal."

A World Cup and double European Championship winner with Spain, Torres joined Atletico at the age of 11.

Known as "El Nino" (The Kid), he made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old in 2001 when Madrid's second club were in the Spanish second division.

When he left for Liverpool in July 2007 he pledged to return and is hoping a second stint at Atletico will help resurrect a career that has largely been a disappointment since he joined Chelsea in January 2011.

Atletico's next match is a La Liga game at home to Levante on Jan. 3 before they host Real Madrid in the first leg of their King's Cup last 16 tie on Jan. 7. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)