Atletico Madrid forward Borja "Baston" Gonzalez has had an operation on his left arm after breaking a bone in a freak training ground accident.

The 23-year-old suffered a left ulna fracture during a power-training exercise on Thursday. The accident occurred after a rubber band anchored to the floor got dislodged and hit Baston's arm.

The surgery involved inserting a plate with screws into the arm.

"I want to thank everyone for the support and affection I have received," Baston told the club's official website. "The surgery went well and now I am only thinking of recovering in order to return to work with the rest of my team mates as on soon as possible."

Atletico did not specify the estimated recovery time for Baston, who spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan with Eibar where he scored 18 goals in 32 league appearances.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Pritha Sarkar)