MADRID Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.

They said the Guardia Civil - the national gendarmerie - were called at 2:30 a.m. to Hernandez's home in Las Rozas, near Madrid, after the French U21 player was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

A Guardia Civil spokesman told Reuters that Hernandez and his girlfriend were treated at the scene by emergency medical workers for minor injuries. He said the player did not resist arrest and would appear before a judge in a court in Majadahonda, Madrid, later on Friday.

The girlfriend has not pressed charges, he added.

The 20-year-old Hernandez last played for Atletico in a 2-2 draw at Eibar in La Liga on Jan. 25.

