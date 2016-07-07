Spanish side Atletico Madrid have signed Portuguese attacking midfielder Diogo Jota from Primeira Liga club Pacos de Ferreira on a five-year deal.

The 19-year-old, who was under contract with Pacos until June 2020, was voted the best young player in the Portuguese top flight last season after scoring 12 goals to help the club based in the Porto district finish seventh in the standings.

"To be a part of such a big club makes me proud," Jota told Atletico's official website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).

"It is a great club at all levels and I didn't think twice about accepting this offer.

"I want to fight to establish myself in the club. It will be a season of learning. I hope to be in the plans of the coach."

Atletico did not reveal any financial details of the deal but Spanish media estimated the transfer fee for the Portuguese under-21 international to be in the region of 7 million euros ($7.75 million).

The Spanish side's sporting director Jose Luis Perez Caminero believes Jota will be a great addition to his club.

"He is a young player, very fast and upright, carries the ball very well and has great acceleration," Caminero said.

"Diogo has a great future and stands out for his one-on-one technique and his versatility, because he can play in several positions."

Jota will join up with his new team for pre-season training on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9038 euros)

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by John O'Brien)