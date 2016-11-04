MADRID Atletico Madrid will have Montenegro defender Stefan Savic available for Saturday's La Liga game at Real Sociedad after his one-match ban was overturned following a successful appeal.

Savic was sent off for a second yellow card during Atletico's 4-2 home win over Malaga last weekend but the club said on Friday that the Appeal Committee had found in the player's favour and revoked his second caution and subsequent suspension.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said that Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak and French forward Antoine Griezmann will start on Saturday despite both sustaining minor knocks during Tuesday's 2-1 home win over Rostov in the Champions League.

Midfielder Koke, the only Atletico player included in Spain coach Julen Lopetegui's squad for this month's games against Macedonia and England, returns from suspension after missing his team's win against Malaga.

Atletico are third in La Liga, level on 21 points with fourth-place Sevilla and three points adrift of leaders Real Madrid after 10 matches.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Toby Davis)