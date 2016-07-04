Soccer Football - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final - San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy - 28/5/16Atletico Madrid's Fernando Torres looks dejected after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic/Files

Forward Fernando Torres has extended his contract with Atletico Madrid by one year to keep him at the club until 2017, the La Liga side said on Monday.

The 32-year-old, who made his debut for Atletico in 2001 after joining their youth set-up as a child, returned in January 2015 after spells with Premier League clubs Liverpool and Chelsea, and a brief stint at AC Milan.

"I'm delighted to continue at home, the only place where I ever wanted to be, and it has finally come true," Torres told the club's website (en.atleticomadrid.com).

"I've never had doubts about where I wanted to be during all this process in which we didn't know what was going to happen and, in the end, what matters is that I have achieved what I was waiting for."

Torres racked up 12 goals in all competitions last season as the Madrid team finished third in the league and reached the Champions League final which they lost to local rivals Real.

French forward Antoine Griezmann signed a contract extension with Atletico last month, keeping him at the club until 2021.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)