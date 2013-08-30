MADRID Aug 30 Gareth Bale's boot sponsors Adidas are taking no chances when it comes to the Wales international's possible presentation at Real Madrid and already have a pair waiting in the Spanish capital, Spanish sports daily As reported on Friday.

With a deal to take the Tottenham Hotspur winger to the Bernabeu apparently imminent, As published a photo on its website (www.as.com) of what it said was the box Adidas sent by courier to Real's Valdebebas training facility.

It also showed a shipping document with the player's name on and "shoes" listed as the contents.

The paper also reported that a deal was in place in which Real will pay Spurs 84 million euros ($110.8 million) for Bale, plus a possible 7 million more linked to performance.

Real broke the record for the most expensive transfer in history when they bought Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United for around 94 million euros in 2009.

Spanish media reported this week that Adidas had already started selling Real shirts with Bale's name on at their store in Paris. ($1 = 0.7584 euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)