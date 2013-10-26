BARCELONA Record signing Gareth Bale has been included in Real Madrid's starting lineup for Saturday's La Liga 'Clasico' at Barcelona as the 100 million-euro Wales winger continues his comeback from a thigh strain.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti decided to deploy Bale, who has barely featured since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in the close season, in attack with Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina winger Angel Di Maria, Real said on their official Twitter feed.

Ancelotti's Barca counterpart Gerardo Martino opted for a forward line featuring Argentine World Player of the Year Lionel Messi, Brazil's Neymar and Cesc Fabregas of Spain, Barca said on their feed.

A win for Real at Barca's Nou Camp stadium would put them level with their arch rivals on 25 points from 10 matches. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Justin Palmer)