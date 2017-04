MADRID, Sept 14 Gareth Bale is in Real Madrid's team for the game at Villarreal on Saturday and will make his La Liga debut after moving from Tottenham Hotspur for a world record fee of 100 million euros ($132.6 million) earlier this month.

The Wales winger will play in a three-pronged attack with Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and France striker Karim Benzema, Real said on their Twitter feed.

($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers; editing by Tony Jimenez)