MADRID Jan 17 Real Madrid's Wales forward Gareth Bale was forced to withdraw from Sunday's La Liga game at home to Sporting Gijon with what looked like another calf injury.

Bale, who scored with a seventh-minute header to put Real 1-0 up at the Bernabeu, had to come off shortly before halftime with his side leading 5-0.

Bale has already been sidelined twice this season with calf problems, missing around two weeks each time.

The 26-year-old has been in good form in recent weeks and his goal against Gijon was his 13th in La Liga this season. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)