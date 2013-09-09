PARIS It was "incomprehensible" that Real Madrid paid Tottenham Hotspur 100 million euros to sign forward Gareth Bale as no player is worth that amount of money, former France striker Zinedine Zidane said on Sunday.

Bale, 24, joined the Spanish club on September 1 in a world record transfer after months of speculation.

Zidane, who is now Carlo Ancelotti's assistant coach at Real, joined the nine-time European champions in 2001 for a then record fee. He felt at the time that fee was over the top and cannot comprehend the money involved in Bale's move.

"Ten years ago I was bought for 75 million euros and I said I was not worth this," Zidane told French TV channel Canal Plus.

"Now I would think that a player is not worth this. It's football, unfortunately it's incomprehensible with what is happening to pay so much."

