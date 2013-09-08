WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Chelsea suffer shock loss as Spurs close in
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
PARIS, Sept 8 It was "incomprehensible" that Real Madrid paid Tottenham Hotspur 100 million euros ($131.86 million) to sign forward Gareth Bale as no player is worth that amount of money, former France striker Zinedine Zidane said on Sunday.
Bale, 24, joined the Spanish club on Sept. 1 in a world record transfer after months of speculation.
Zidane, who is now Carlo Ancelotti's assistant coach at Real, joined the nine-time European champions in 2001 for a then record fee. He felt at the time that fee was over the top and cannot comprehend the money involved in Bale's move.
"Ten years ago I was bought for 75 million euros ($98.69 million) and I said I was not worth this," Zidane told French TV channel Canal Plus.
"Now I would think that a player is not worth this. It's football, unfortunately it's incomprehensible with what is happening to pay so much." (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tom Bartlett)
April 1 Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.
April 1 There was a new air of defiance and optimism in Mauricio Pochettino's voice as the Tottenham Hotspur manager promised his side were ready to fight for the Premier League title after they had learned of a Saturday sensation back in London.