Barcelona's soccer player Adriano Correia from Brazil attends a news conference at Joan Gamper training camp, near Barcelona August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

MADRID Barcelona utility player Adriano Correia has agreed a four-year contract extension until 2017, the La Liga champions said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Brazilian, who was signed from Sevilla in 2010, has a buy-out clause of 90 million euros.

"He's become known as one of the most versatile players on Barcelona's roster," Barca said.

"He's performed well in the centre back position, as well as the right and left full back positions, and as an attacking midfielder."

The 28-year-old, who moved into the centre of defence to help cover for injuries this season, has scored 10 goals in 105 matches for Barcelona.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)