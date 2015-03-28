BARCELONA Barcelona fullback Jordi Alba will be out of action for around 10 days after sustaining a leg muscle injury in Spain's 1-0 Euro 2016 qualifying win over Ukraine on Friday.

"Tests conducted this morning on the first-team player Jordi Alba by FC Barcelona's medical staff confirmed he has a grade I injury in his right adductor," Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es) on Saturday.

"The estimated time he will be out of action is around 10 days," the La Liga leaders added.

Alba will miss the league game at Celta Vigo on April 5 and possibly the match at home to Almeria three days later.

He should be back for the match at Sevilla on April 11 and Barca's Champions League quarter-final at Paris St Germain on April 15.

Barca are four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with 10 games left and are also through to the King's Cup final at the end of May against Athletic Bilbao.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)