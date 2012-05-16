Barcelona's Dani Alves celebrates Seydou Keita's goal against Sporting de Gijon during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

MADRID Barcelona defender Dani Alves fractured his right collarbone during training on Wednesday and is due to have surgery later in the afternoon, the Spanish club said in statement.

A news conference will be held at 1800 GMT when the club doctors will give further details.

The Brazil international is set to miss Barcelona's last game of the season, the King's Cup final against Athletic Bilbao at the Calderon on May 25.

Barca, who finished second in La Liga last weekend, will aim to give coach Pep Guardiola a winning send off with a 14th trophy as he brings his four-year stint at the helm to an end.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris)