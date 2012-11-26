Barcelona's Dani Alves attends a training session at Camp Nou stadium on the eve of their Champions League soccer match against Celtic in Barcelona, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

MADRID Barcelona fullback Dani Alves has been ruled out with a hamstring strain for 15 to 20 days, the La Liga leaders said on Monday.

The Brazil international, who has had an injury-interrupted start to the campaign, had to be substituted in the first half of Barca's 4-0 victory at Levante on Sunday.

He could miss up to six matches between La Liga, the Champions League and the King's Cup.

Alves joins David Villa and Alexis Sanchez on the injury list though coach Tito Vilanova received some good news with Isaac Cuenca returning to training with the squad after six months out following knee surgery. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Clare Fallon)