Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique gestures during a news conference after a training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi near Barcelona October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is expecting a stream of criticism after Saturday's La Liga defeat at home to Celta Vigo but said he was already focusing on Wednesday's Champions League game at Ajax Amsterdam.

Barca missed a host of chances and were beaten 1-0 at the Nou Camp by Celta, where Luis Enrique was in charge last season, with Neymar and Lionel Messi each hitting the frame of the goal and Luis Suarez, making his home debut, squandering several clear opportunities.

It was the Catalan club's second straight defeat following a 3-1 reverse at Real Madrid in the 'Clasico' last weekend and Real have taken over from their arch rivals at the top thanks to a 4-0 romp at Granada earlier on Saturday.

"It is easy now to say everything was done badly and certainly we can improve," Luis Enrique told a news conference.

"I am not worried," added the former Barca and Spain midfielder who also had a previous stint at Real.

"I would be if the players showed a different attitude but that wasn't the case. What I am is angry, like the rest of the dressing room.

"Now we can expect a nice week when it will be open season but our responsibility is to prepare the next match."

Barca are second in Champions League Group F on six points, one behind Paris St Germain who beat them 3-2 in the French capital at the end of September. Ajax are third on two points with APOEL bottom with one.

"What I am worried about is the run my team is on," Luis Enrique said. "Now we have to pick ourselves up and show that we are prepared for this situation.

"Defeats always create doubts. Human beings tend to look outwards in these situations but we will look within.

"We deserved to win but this sport rewards effectiveness."

(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Tony Jimenez)