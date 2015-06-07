Barcelona soccer fans celebrate their victory against Juventus during the Champions League final in Barcelona, Spain, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA Barcelona have complained to UEFA over delays and poor facilities provided by German authorities for fans flying back to Spain in the early hours of Sunday morning after the Champions League final.

Barca supporters celebrating their side’s 3-1 win over Juventus were left angry by their treatment at the Berlin Exhibition Centre, a normally unused terminal at Schoenefeld airport, which was assigned by UEFA for the arrival and departure of charter flights.

“Barcelona have filed a formal complaint to UEFA claiming that the Berlin authorities have breached conditions set out for members and club fans leaving the German capital this morning,” Barca said in a statement on Sunday.

It added that “minimum services expected at an airport” were not provided and that disabled people were particularly affected.

More than 5,000 fans were leaving from the terminal at Schoenefeld airport and the club complained that only four buses were provided to take them to their planes, causing long delays.

Barca also said the PA system in the terminal did not work and food prices were “outrageous”.

