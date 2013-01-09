Barcelona's player Xavi Hernandez (R) celebrates Andres Iniesta's goal against Valencia during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, October16, 2010. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino/Files

MADRID Holders Barcelona will rest midfielders Xavi and Andres Iniesta, centre back Gerard Pique and forward Pedro for Thursday's King's Cup last-16 second leg at home to second-division Cordoba, the club said on Wednesday.

Barca have a 2-0 lead from last month's first leg and despite the absence of the Spain quartet should have little trouble securing a last-eight meeting with Malaga, who eliminated third-tier Eibar on Tuesday.

Barca fullback Adriano, who picked up a minor muscle injury at the end of December and missed Sunday's 4-0 La Liga win at home to Espanyol, returned to training on Wednesday and had been included in the squad, the club said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who collected a record fourth consecutive FIFA Ballon d'Or award on Monday, was also available, they added.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)