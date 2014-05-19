Former midfielder Luis Enrique has signed a two-year deal to coach Barcelona, the La Liga club said on Monday.

The 44-year-old replaces Gerardo Martino, who stepped down on Saturday after just one season in charge having failed to win a major trophy.

"Luis Enrique has been chosen as the new first team trainer having been given the backing of sports director Andoni Zubizarreta," Barca said in a statement.

"Luis Enrique will sign a contract with FC Barcelona for the next two seasons."

