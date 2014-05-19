BARCELONA Following is a factbox on new Barcelona coach Luis Enrique who was appointed to the job on Monday.

Full name: Luis Enrique Martinez GarciaBorn: May 8, 1970 in GijonSporting Gijon 1989-91

Came to the fore in his second season at Sporting Gijon and helped them qualify for the UEFA CupReal Madrid 1991-96

Failed to stand out playing a more defensive role at Real Madrid, had a lot more success on the wing and was a member of the 1995 La Liga title-winning side.Barcelona 1996-2004

A fundamental player in the Barcelona side that won the La Liga title in 1998 and 1999.Spain 1991-2002

Went to the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups and won 62 capsCoaching2008-11 - Barcelona B coach and oversaw promotion to the Spanish second division.2011-12 - A disappointing time at AS Roma saw him leave after a season with the team finishing seventh in Serie A.2013-14 - Praised for Celta Vigo’s attacking football and for finishing in the top half of the table.May 2014 - Appointed as Barcelona coach to replace Gerardo Martino who left after a year in charge with the team failing to lift any of the major trophies.

(Compiled by Tim Hanlon; Editing by Rex Gowar)