BARCELONA Barcelona want Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta to end his career at the Catalan club, coach Gerardo Martino said on the eve of Saturday's La Liga game at Almeria.

Recent media reports have suggested the 29-year-old playmaker may be reluctant to renew his contract when it ends in 2015.

However, the club and the player have said this week that both parties want to agree a new deal.

"Everything the president (Sandro Rosell) and Andres have expressed about him finishing his career at Barca is pretty clear," Martino told a news conference on Friday.

"If I were the president I would also like the emblematic players to finish their careers here."

Iniesta, winner of UEFA's Best Player in Europe award in 2011-12, left no one in any doubt about his plans for the future during a news conference on Thursday.

"All I can say is my desire is to finish playing here. The club's intention is the same and everything is on course," he said.

"We're going to reach an agreement and there is no further complication. This is the best place for me."

Barcelona are top of the table with a maximum 18 points from six games, the same haul as Atletico Madrid but with a superior goal difference.

Fourth from bottom Almeria have yet to record a victory in La Liga this season and Barca have won the last four meetings between the sides by a combined goal tally of 19-1 including an 8-0 away victory in 2010.

Atletico also visit Madrid rivals Real, who are third with 16 points, on Saturday.

