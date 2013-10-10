BARCELONA Barcelona left back Jordi Alba will be out for six weeks after suffering a left thigh injury in training, the club said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es) on Thursday.

The defender was in the final stage of his recovery from a tear in his right hamstring that he sustained in a La Liga clash at home to Sevilla on September 14.

The news tarnished an otherwise positive day for Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino as centre backs Javier Mascherano and Carles Puyol both successfully came through a friendly against third tier side Sant Andreu.

Mascherano injured his thigh against Real Sociedad 16 days ago, while Puyol's recovery from major knee surgery is nearing its conclusion.

Mascherano's absence has given 22-year-old youth academy product Marc Bartra a chance to shine and his performances have alleviated some of the pressure on Martino's defence.

(Writing by Braden Phillips; editing by Toby Davis)