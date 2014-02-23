Barcelona's Victor Valdes tries to stop a goal during their Spanish first division soccer match against Real Sociedad at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

MADRID Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino admitted resting key players was a mistake after the champions crashed to a 3-1 defeat at Real Sociedad on Saturday that allowed Real Madrid to pull three points clear at the top.

Martino left playmakers Xavi and Cesc Fabregas out of his starting lineup for the match against fifth-placed Sociedad in San Sebastian and deployed defensive midfielders Sergio Busquets and Alex Song in the centre.

The decision backfired badly as Barca were unable to exert their customary control and the Basque club's pacy forwards Antoine Griezmann and Carlos Vela sliced open the visitors' defence time and again on the counter-attack.

Fabregas replaced Song on the hour when Barca were already 3-1 down and Martino brought on forward Alexis Sanchez for full back Martin Montoya with around 20 minutes left but Sociedad were comfortably able to protect their lead and could have had a fourth when Vela hit the woodwork late on.

It was Barca's third defeat of the La Liga campaign and brought them firmly back down to earth after Tuesday's impressive 2-0 win at Manchester City in their Champions League last 16, first leg.

It also puts their bid for a fifth domestic league title in six years in serious jeopardy with Real, who thumped promoted Elche 3-0 at the Bernabeu, looking in ominous form and unbeaten in 26 matches.

Real have 63 points with 13 matches left, with Barca on 60. Atletico Madrid, who host Real next weekend, have played one game fewer and can draw level with their city rivals with a win at Osasuna later on Sunday.

"Sociedad played well and I misread the game," Martino, who was sent from the bench at halftime after clashing with a member of the Sociedad coaching staff, told a news conference.

"We thought the effort expended in Manchester could play a negative role," added the Argentine, in his first season in charge at the Nou Camp.

"Also we wanted to rotate the players so that everyone feels important. But it's clear that rotations are only a good thing if they come off."

Martino, who was red carded for calling Sociedad assistant coach Txema Lumbreras a "moron", also admitted he should have made changes earlier following Lionel Messi's effort that made it 1-1 after Song's 32nd-minute own goal put Sociedad ahead.

"We delayed the changes because we though Leo's goal would put us back in the game and that we could wait before rethinking our tactics," he said.

"Probably the decision not to change things around was mistaken as well."

SHODDY DISPLAY

Barca have two La Liga games, at home to Almeria and away at Real Valladolid, before they host City for the Champions League return game on March 12.

Saturday's shoddy display, when centre backs Gerard Pique and Marc Bartra looked all too vulnerable, will give City hope they can turn the tie around and make it through to the last eight of Europe's elite club competition for the first time.

Barca goalkeeper Victor Valdes said the team had lacked intensity, something they have been criticised for several times already this season.

"When an opponent pressures you and fights 100 percent for every ball, if you don't show the same intensity you don't win," Valdes, who is leaving Barca at the end of the season after rejecting a contract extension, told reporters.

"Now we have to analyse the reasons for the defeat, try to improve and that's about it," added the Spain international. "From here until the end of the season all our matches will be like finals."

(Editing by Clare Lovell)