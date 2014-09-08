FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi kicks the ball during a training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino/Files

BARCELONA Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Thomas Vermaelen returned to training with their team mates on Monday as they continued their recuperation from minor injuries.

"The session, still missing many of the players on international duty, included Messi, Iniesta and Vermaelen, who completed part of the training with the group," Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

The club did not say whether the three players would be fit for Saturday's La Liga game at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Messi sustained an adductor muscle injury, Iniesta was sidelined by a knee problem and Vermaelen, a new signing from Arsenal, has been suffering from a hamstring strain.

Barcelona, bidding to improve on last season's second-place finish to Atletico Madrid, are the only side to have won their opening two La Liga games.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers.; Editing by Steve Tongue)