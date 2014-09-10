BARCELONA Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu has a right ankle problem and missed training on Wednesday, as Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Thomas Vermaelen continued their recuperation from injury, the La Liga club said.

Barca did not specify whether France international Mathieu, who joined Barca from Valencia in the close season and started their opening two La Liga games, would be fit for Saturday's match at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Forward Messi, midfielder Iniesta and defender Vermaelen, who are recovering from minor niggles, took part in some of Wednesday's session, the club said on their Twitter feed (@FCBarcelona_es).

Under new coach Luis Enrique, Barca are looking to improve on last season's second-place finish in Spain's top flight and are the only side to have won their opening two games.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)