Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique attends a news conference ahead of their Champions League soccer match against Paris St Germain (PSG), at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique introduced a new system against Paris St Germain in the Champions League and will continue to alter tactics as they prepare to face Getafe on Saturday.

Barca side are on a strong run and achieved their eighth win in a row when they came from behind to beat PSG 3-1 and top the group but they struggled for long periods to adapt to a three-man defence with Pedro dropping into midfield.

“I have changed the team around a lot of times this season although not quite as much as against PSG and had many formations,” Luis Enrique told a news conference on Friday.

The Catalan side have been accused of playing the ‘tiki-taka’ style of quick-passing football to death since the glory days under Pep Guardiola when they won two Champions League and three La Liga titles.

Coach Gerardo Martino tried different tactics last season and Barca made a strong start but their failure to win the league cost the Argentine his job.

“The team is in construction but it will always be that way from the moment I arrived until I leave," Luis Enrique said.

"I will always look to make changes to the side asthe objective is to be unpredictable and get results.

“We are playing well and we will be able to tell how important this run is at the end of the season and where we finish.”

Real Madrid are in blistering form with a Spanish record of 19 successive wins and lead the way in La Liga on 36 points but Barca are only two points behind.

“After playing such an important match against PSG the next game is always difficult and this one (against Getafe) is likely to be tricky,” said Luis Enrique.

“It is a tough stadium to play in and a very motivated side. The message that we have been going over in training is that we will not find it easy.

“Our aim is to cause as many problems as possible for the rival and we know that we will make some mistakes ourselves which we have to overcome.”

(Editing by Ed Osmond)