Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates after he scored a goal against Villarreal during their Spanish King's Cup semi-final second leg soccer match at the Madrigal stadium in Villarreal, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

BARCELONA Buoyed by Luis Suarez's red-hot form, underlined by his four goals in three games, Barcelona will take on Rayo Vallecano on Sunday hoping to maintain the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid ahead of their showdown later this month.

Suarez made a tentative start at the Camp Nou but is rediscovering the lethal edge in front of goal that saw him finish last season as top scorer in the English Premier League with Liverpool before his 81 million euro ($89.4 million) move to the Catalan side.

Having missed the first four months of the season as a result of a biting ban, Suarez concentrated on helping the team and linked up well with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Questions were asked about the effectiveness of his direct style of play compared to Barca's traditionally measured build up but he is now answering those with crucial goals.

Suarez struck twice last week as Barca beat Manchester City 2-1 away in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash and last weekend scored one and helped set up the other two in their 3-1 La Liga triumph over Granada.

Then on Wednesday he helped book Barca's first final under coach Luis Enrique with the second goal in a 3-1 King's Cup victory against Villarreal.

"I push myself a lot and the most important thing is to help the team. In the last few weeks I have felt more comfortable and not just because I have been scoring goals," Suarez told reporters.

"It is always special to reach a final and playing for Barca you are obliged to win all the competitions in which you play."

This has coincided with Suarez showing more of a combative streak. He was one booking away from suspension during the Villarreal game and Luis Enrique had to signal to him to ease back in the final stages.

They now face Rayo and then Eibar before they face Real Madrid on March 22 at the Camp Nou with their arch rivals holding a two-point lead in the table.

Real aim to bounce back from a 1-1 draw with Villarreal last weekend with a trip to Athletic Bilbao and then take on Levante at home before the Clasico.

