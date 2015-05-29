Barcelona's Luis Suarez reacts during their Spanish first division soccer match against Cordoba at El Arcangel stadium in Cordoba, Spain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

BARCELONA Luis Suarez is fit to face Athletic Bilbao as Barcelona bid to pick up their second trophy of a potential treble in Saturday's King´s Cup final, coach Luis Enrique said on Friday.

Suarez has been in lethal form over the final months of the season, combining with Lionel Messi and Neymar as the Catalan side's forward line has propelled Barca towards repeating their 2009 treble triumph.

The Uruguayan was slow off the mark following his return from a biting ban in October but has since scored crucial goals and helped to take some of the pressure off Messi, who has also been back to his best since January.

Barca have won their fifth La Liga title in seven years and face Bilbao this weekend before the Champions League final against Juventus on June 6 in Berlin.

Suarez picked up a hamstring injury in the Champions League semi-final second leg at Bayern Munich which caused him to miss the last two league games of the season, but he is now expected to play his first final for the club, having moved from Liverpool last year.

"He is fine and trained all this week without problems," Luis Enrique told a news conference.

"As things stand he is ready to play along with the others.I expect a game where Athletic will go out to pressure and not let you relax. They play at a high tempo and so we will have to be sharp and take advantage of the moments when we can cause damage."

Athletic finished the season well, seventh place in La Liga giving them a Europa League place, and with the dangerous Aritz Aduriz in attack they can cause Barca problems, especially in the air.

The Basque side have a rich cup pedigree and this is their third final in seven years. But they will be looking for a change of fortune, having lost the previous two against Barca.

"They are a difficult side as they have shown in the two times we have played them this season," said Luis Enrique.

"Although we came out on top, we did not score until late when we played at home and then in San Mames we played very well."

