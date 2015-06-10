BARCELONA Treble-winners Barcelona will hold a presidential election on July 18, the club said on Wednesday.

The date was set after it was announced last January by then president Josep Maria Bartomeu that the election would take place at the end of the season following a crisis at boardroom level.

Bartomeu stood down as president on Tuesday to allow the election process to begin with an election committee taking over.

"We have decided it is best to have the elections as soon as possible so that the new board will have time to make plans ahead of the new season,” Ramon Adell, president of the election committee, told a news conference at the Nou Camp.

Bartomeu stepped up to the top job from vice president in January 2014 after Sandro Rosell resigned amid allegations of tax fraud in the deal to sign Brazil forward Neymar.

Barca were due to hold an election in 2016 but Bartomeu decided midway through this season to bring it forward by a year amid growing unrest from fans over the management of the club and following the dismissal of sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta.

The former Barca and Spain goalkeeper paid the price for a FIFA ban on signings for two windows over a breach of rules on the transfer of foreign Under-18 players.

Barcelona had a prolific second half to the campaign but they endured a stuttering start to the season when rivals Real Madrid were setting the pace.

Bartomeu now intends to stand for re-election and will hope that last Saturday's Champions League win along with the La Liga title and the King’s Cup success will sway the voters.

He is set to face tough opposition from Joan Laporta, president from 2003 until 2010, who also won the treble in 2009.

He is widely expected to stand although he has not yet confirmed his candidature.

(Editing by Toby Davis)