MADRID Barcelona pair Neymar and Ivan Rakitic have picked up minor injuries that could sideline them for Wednesday's La Liga game at Malaga, the league leaders said on Monday.

Brazil forward Neymar hurt an ankle and had to be substituted early in the second half of Sunday's 5-0 win at Levante, while Croatia midfielder Rakitic has a bruised foot and both were having treatment.

How the injuries develop "will determine when they can return to training", Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

Barca are the only team to have won their opening four La Liga matches this season and top the standings on 12 points, two ahead of Sevilla.

After playing Malaga on Wednesday, Barca host Granada on Saturday before playing at Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)