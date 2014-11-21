BARCELONABarcelona coach Luis Enrique is convinced Lionel Messi is happy at the club despite the Argentine hinting this week that he could be open to a move away from the Nou Camp.

Messi said that ideally he would stay at Barca forever before adding that not everything happens in the way you like and that it was a “complicated” situation.

The comments sparked speculation over whether Barca would be prepared to cash in on their most prized asset and who would be able to pay the transfer fee and his salary which is over 20 million euros ($24.8 million) a season.

“I’ve only heard Leo saying that he is delighted at Barca and that there is no problem at all,” Luis Enrique told a news conference ahead of Barca’s la Liga clash with Sevilla on Saturday.

“I am not interested in the speculation and the opinions. I just hear the message from him that he is happy and proud to play for Barca.”

Messi, now 27, has not been playing football with the same look of enjoyment which characterised his play in his early years at the Catalan club.

Barca have made a stuttering start to the season in Luis Enrique’s first campaign in charge and are two points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

They responded to back-to-back defeats in the La Liga with a win at Almeria before the international break but Messi again failed to score and equal the league record of 251 goals netted by Athletic Bilbao striker Telmo Zarra.

He has not found the back of the net since Barca played Eibar over a month ago. The return of Luis Suarez following his biting ban has also caused Messi to be played on the right of attack rather than through the centre which he prefers.

“What we are looking for is equilibrium with the three forwards and depending on the space it determines where they play,” Luis Enrique said.

“The idea is to have Leo involved as much as possible in the play so that he can do most damage.”

(Editing by Ed Osmond)