Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and the Spanish football federation face fines over politically-motivated whistles and banners during last season’s King’s Cup final at the Nou Camp, the Spanish government said on Monday.

The national anthem was drowned out and there were anti-Spanish flags and chants from the crowd during the match won by Barca last May.

The clubs come from the separatist regions of Catalonia and the Basque Country and both had been warned that they could be punished if they did not control their supporters.

The state commission against violence is now set to fine Barca 66,000 euros ($73, 200), Bilbao 18,000 euros and the Spanish federation, who organised the competition, 123,000 euros.

Spain's secretary of state for sport Miguel Cardenal backed the punishment.

“What took place was imprudent and everything should have been done to have prevented it,” Cardenal told reporters.

“They (the fines) are neither extraordinary or given in order to make an example. It was a strict and rigorous application.

“Millions of Spaniards saw how very important symbols were attacked by thousands of people inside the stadium.”

The clubs and the federation can now put forward their cases before the fines come into force.

