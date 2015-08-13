Barcelona's Pedro Rodriguez celebrates after he scored a goal against Elche during their Spanish first division soccer match at Martinez Valero stadium in Elche January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis/Files

BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique refused to disclose whether Pedro will start the Spanish Super Cup first-leg away to Athletic Bilbao on Friday and said that he would not be influenced by any transfer deal.

The Catalan side have only three days to recover from Tuesday's thrilling 5-4 European Super Cup win in extra time over Sevilla which was decided by substitute Pedro in Tbilisi.

The home-grown player has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United while neighbours Manchester City are also now reportedly in the frame. Pedro is unhappy at a lack of playing time and even now with Neymar ill with mumps he is still not assured of a place in attack.

"Nobody knows at the moment if he will start. I won’t make my decision based on the market," Luis Enrique told a news conference on Thursday.

"He didn't play in Tbilisi because a few days before he had to stop training (with an injury) and it is an unusual and difficult situation.

"It is a contradiction. He wants to stay but he also wants to have more minutes. I will continue to play those that I think are best for each match. What I am looking forward to though is the end of the transfer window so that everything will then be clear."

After the Sevilla win Pedro reacted angrily to comments from the club's technical secretary Robert Fernandez that he wanted to leave but was unclear about his future describing it as "complicated".

Pedro has always been praised for his attitude and this was one of the rare occasions that he has spoken out strongly to the media.

"I will not get involved in any more controversy. He is a player that is loved by everyone," responded Luis Enrique, when asked if Pedro was unhappy by his treatment at the club.

"I think he is showing the same spirit he has demonstrated during all the preseason. We all know that this is a difficult and unusual situation."

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)