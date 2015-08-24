Brazil's soccer player Dani Alves practices during a training session at Estadio Ester Roa in Concepcion, Chile, June 26, 2015. Brazil will play against Paraguay in their Copa America quarter-final soccer match on Saturday. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

MADRID Barcelona fullback Dani Alves suffered a groin strain in Sunday's 1-0 La Liga win at Athletic Bilbao but midfielder Sergio Busquets escaped with a minor ankle knock, the Spanish and European champions said on Monday.

Alves had to be replaced by Sergi Roberto after 19 minutes at San Mames after clashing with Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz, while Busquets was taken off on a stretcher in the second half after tangling with the same player, with Marc Bartra coming on.

Barca did not say how long Brazil international Alves might be sidelined, though Spanish media reported he could be out for a month.

"In contrast, tests on Sergio Busquets showed the midfielder suffered a slight ankle injury but nothing significant," Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

Barcelona host Malaga on Saturday for their second game of the La Liga campaign before a trip to 2014 champions Atletico Madrid on Sept. 12.

Luis Enrique's side, who won the treble last season, are chasing a sixth Spanish league title in eight years.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)