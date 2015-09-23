Barcelona's Jordi Alba talks during a news conference ahead of their Champions League group E soccer match against AS Roma in Rome, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

BARCELONA Barcelona fullback Jordi Alba has a neck injury and will miss the La Liga clash against Celta Vigo later on Wednesday, his club have confirmed.

The Spanish international’s absence adds to the spate of injuries that the club have suffered at the start of this season and Adriano or Jeremy Mathieu are favourites to cover for him on the left of the defence.

"Jordi Alba has a neck problem and will miss this game," the Catalan club said in a statement.

Barca are also missing Claudio Bravo, Thomas Vermaelen, Sandro Ramirez as well as long-term injury victim Rafinha.

Despite the players out, that has forced coach Luis Enrique to field youth team players, Barca have made a strong start to the season and are yet to drop points with 12 after four matches in La Liga.

They are the only team with a 100 percent record and bitter rivals Real Madrid, who take on Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, are two points behind on 10.

