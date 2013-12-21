BARCELONA Dec 21 Barcelona are joint leaders of La Liga and enjoyed a 20-match unbeaten run under new coach Gerardo Martino but the Argentine remains insecure about his future with the Catalan club.

"All trainers hope to have stability but who can offer that? I am not in a position to do that as it is not something that is even in my hands. It depends on our performances and the results," Martino told a news conference ahead of Sunday's La Liga match against Getafe.

"Who knows where we will be (at the end of the season) in May? If I am trainer of Barcelona it is because we will have done well. Every three days you are living for the result and the performance.

"I have got to know the players, we are now comfortable with each other and there aren't many problems. No one is relaxing. We had bad results against Ajax and Athletic Bilbao but now we have turned the page."

The 2-1 loss to Ajax in the Champions League last month was Barcelona's first defeat under Martino and ended hopes of a record-equalling, longest unbeaten start to a season. They fell one shy of the record set by Pep Guardiola's 2011-12 side.

Barca cannot afford any slip ups against Getafe if they want to preserve their status on top of the league as they lead Atletico Madrid on goal difference.

Xavi Hernandez, Lionel Messi and Victor Valdes will all miss Sunday's encounter as they are recovering from injuries while Neymar is suspended.

"It was a risk if Xavi played and so we thought at this stage of the season it was best to leave him out of the squad," said Martino.

"Getafe are doing well in the league especially at home. They are quick in attack and are strong in the air. We will try and control the game though our play." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)