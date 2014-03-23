Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
MADRID Barcelona fullback Martin Montoya has agreed a four-year contract extension until the end of the 2017-18 season, the Spanish champions said on Saturday.
A product of Barca's academy who has featured in the Spain squad without making his international debut, Montoya has been second choice at right back this season after the club's Brazilian international Daniel Alves.
The 22-year-old made his La Liga debut in February 2011 and has played 53 matches, scoring two goals.
Montoya's new deal has a buyout clause of 20 million euros and he will sign the contract in coming weeks, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.