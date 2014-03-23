Barcelona's Martin Montoya celebrates a goal against BATE Borisov during their Champions League Group H soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

MADRID Barcelona fullback Martin Montoya has agreed a four-year contract extension until the end of the 2017-18 season, the Spanish champions said on Saturday.

A product of Barca's academy who has featured in the Spain squad without making his international debut, Montoya has been second choice at right back this season after the club's Brazilian international Daniel Alves.

The 22-year-old made his La Liga debut in February 2011 and has played 53 matches, scoring two goals.

Montoya's new deal has a buyout clause of 20 million euros and he will sign the contract in coming weeks, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)