BARCELONA Dec 16 Barcelona defender Martin Montoya is eyeing a move to the Premier League having decided to leave the Catalan club in the January transfer window, his agent said.

The 23-year-old home grown talent opted to stay and fight for his place this season despite being on the radar of several European clubs including Liverpool, but he has been given little playing time.

"He is going to go in January and all that has to be done is to reach an agreement with Barcelona," Montoya's representative Juan de Dios Carrasco told Reuters on Tuesday.

"There are a number of clubs in England that are ready to negotiate for him and his buy-out clause is 20 million euros."

Montoya has found himself fourth in the pecking order at the Nou Camp behind Dani Alves, Douglas and Adriano.

"I know Martin very well and it is difficult for me to rule out players and so imagine what it would be like for a player that I had with me in the youth team," coach Luis Enrique told a news conference this month.

"I have only words of praise for his effort and willingness. The situation can change in any moment and he is working hard for that to happen so all I can do is try to motivate him to keep doing what he is doing and make it difficult for his team mates."

Barca's willingness to allow Montoya to leave could depend on their appeal against a FIFA ban over making transfers during two windows.

The governing body imposed the sanction for an alleged breach of rules on the transfer of foreign Under-18 players and a decision is expected to be made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) before the end of the year. (Editing by Ed Osmond)