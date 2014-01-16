Barcelona's Neymar (C) falls as he is tackled by Getafe's Alexis Ruano (L) during their Spanish King's Cup soccer match at Colisseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Barcelona's Neymar (C) is helped off the pitch after he was injured during the Spanish King's Cup soccer match against Getafe at Colisseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Neymar lasted less than 25 minutes of his return to Barcelona's starting lineup for their King's Cup last 16 clash at Getafe as he was carried off on a stretcher with an ankle injury.

It is the latest setback for the Brazil forward who had not started a match for the Catalan side since Christmas due to a lack of fitness and then a stomach bug last week.

Neymar twisted his ankle when he turned awkwardly close to the touchline and had to be replaced.

He has a tear to a "tendon of his right ankle", said a club statement, and further tests will be carried out on Friday. (Writing by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona; Editing by Ken Ferris)