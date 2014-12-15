Barcelona's soccer player Neymar speaks on the phone during a commercial event at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

BARCELONA Barcelona forward Neymar has failed to recover from a minor ankle problem and will not be available for Tuesday's King's Cup last-32, second leg at home to third-tier Huesca, coach Luis Enrique said on Monday.

Neymar missed Barca's 0-0 La Liga draw at Getafe on Saturday and has been joined on the sidelines by Brazil team mate Dani Alves, who has a hamstring strain.

Barca struggled against a defence-minded Getafe in driving rain in the Madrid suburbs but should have little trouble progressing to the last 16 of the Cup having won 4-0 at Huesca in the first leg.

The record winners would play Real Valladolid or Elche for a place in the quarter-finals, when they are likely to meet holders Real Madrid or La Liga champions Atletico.

Luis Enrique, in his first season in charge after taking over from Gerardo Martino, played down Barca's stumble at the weekend, which left them four points behind La Liga leaders Real after 15 matches.

"Being four points off the lead is absolutely not definitive and we have already seen that things can change," Luis Enrique told reporters before defending Barca's playing style.

"We look for victory by playing attractively and I believe that we have more chance of winning when we play nicely and effectively," added the former Barca, Real and Spain midfielder.

"That does not mean that there are not games when you can't play in the way you want.

"The team is evolving and improving and I like the attitude of the players."

Barca, who were drawn to play Premier League side Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League earlier on Monday, host Cordoba in La Liga on Saturday, their final outing before the two-week winter break.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)