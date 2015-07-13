MADRID, July 13 Barcelona's Spain forward Pedro has revealed the La Liga champions have received offers for him after agreeing to reduce the size of his buyout clause amid reports he is poised to join English champions Chelsea.

A World Cup and European Championship winner with La Roja, Pedro, 27, lost his place in the Barca starting lineup following the arrival of Uruguay striker Luis Suarez last year.

Barca coach Luis Enrique used Pedro mainly as a substitute last term and he came on in the Champions League final to set up Neymar to score the third goal in a 3-1 victory over Juventus.

Chelsea are keen to sign the youth academy product, who has retained his place in the Spain squad, and are prepared to pay the new buyout fee of 30 million euros ($33.2 million), down from 150 million, according to reports in Spain.

Pedro was quoted as saying on Monday he was in "a difficult situation" but added that he had not spoken to Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho and was looking forward to starting pre-season training with his Barca team mates on Wednesday.

"It's true, we agreed to reduce the value of the buyout clause and it's true there are offers," he said.

"I don't want to think about the future, I want to rest, remain calm, start pre-season on Wednesday with the squad and we will see what happens after that."

