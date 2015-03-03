Football - FC Barcelona Press Conference - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England - 23/2/15FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique during the press conferenceAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

BARCELONA Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was fined 10,500 euros ($11,740) by a Spanish judge on Tuesday for abusing police after the car he was travelling in was given a parking ticket.

Pique wrote an apology to the court hearing in Barcelona for the public order offence that took place on Oct. 13, last year.

Judge Maria Asuncion Gonzalez fined Pique for “disrespectful behaviour and being verbally aggressive”.

The centre back's brother was given a ticket for leaving his car in a bus lane in the Port Olimpic area of the city, which is known for its bars and nightclubs.

($1 = 0.8944 euros)

