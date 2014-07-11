Soccer-Clement confident Swansea can avoid relegation
April 27 Swansea City are confident they can avoid relegation after ending their six-game winless streak against Stoke City last weekend, manager Paul Clement said on Thursday.
July 11 Liverpool have agreed to sell Uruguay striker Luis Suarez to Barcelona, the Anfield club said in a statement on Friday.
The 27-year-old was expelled from the World Cup last month and handed a nine-match international ban as well as a four-month sanction from any soccer activity for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.
April 27 Southampton's injured striker Charlie Austin has returned to first-team training and could be back in action before the end of their Premier League campaign, manager Claude Puel said.