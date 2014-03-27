Barcelona's goalkeeper Victor Valdes (bottom), surrounded by his teammates, gestures as he lies injured after a freekick during their La Liga soccer match against Celta Vigo at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Spain goalkeeper Victor Valdes is in serious danger of missing this year's World Cup in Brazil after suffering a knee ligament injury during Barcelona's victory over Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old was making a routine block from a free kick when he appeared to twist his knee and was carried off after 23 minutes.

"Tests have confirmed that the player has a torn cruciate knee ligament in his right knee that will require surgery," a club statement said.

Valdes has been in excellent form this season and his injury is a serious blow for Barca as they fight a three-way battle for the La Liga title.

No timescale has been given for his recovery but he is likely to miss the rest of the domestic season and he is very doubtful to make the Spanish squad for their World Cup defence.

Valdes's contract with Barcelona ends in June and he has said he wants to move to another club for next season.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Josh Reich) nL4N0MN4SA