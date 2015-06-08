England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
BARCELONA Sevilla midfielder Aleix Vidal will join treble winners Barcelona pending a medical for a reported 23 million euros($25.5 million), the Catalan club said on Sunday.
Vidal has stood out for the Europa League winners this season and has been rewarded by his first call up to the latest Spain squad by coach Vicente del Bosque.
"Barcelona and Sevilla have reached an agreement for the transfer of Aleix Vidal," Barcelona said in a statement.
Vidal will have a medical on Monday and then sign a five year contract for Barcelona, who won the Champions League on Saturday following their La Liga triumph and King’s Cup victory.
However, Barca will be unable to play Vidal until January 2016 due to a FIFA ban on bringing in new players for two transfer windows after breaking rules over the signingof foreign under-18 players.
MILAN Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he walked off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd.